Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.