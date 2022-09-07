Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.