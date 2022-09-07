Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.10.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

