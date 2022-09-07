Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $20.96 million and $2.97 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

