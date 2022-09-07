NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $855,359.30 and approximately $23.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

