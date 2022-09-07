Nexus Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Million (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

