NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. NFTify has a market cap of $229,557.13 and approximately $3,719.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

