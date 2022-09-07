NFTX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,021.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.92 or 0.00152891 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $44,021.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

