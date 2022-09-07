Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Nickel Industries Company Profile
