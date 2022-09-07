Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

