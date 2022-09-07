Nimiq Tops One Day Volume of $165,264.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $165,264.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.73 or 0.08251597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00188821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00292848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00787054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00604660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,325,849,737 coins and its circulating supply is 9,758,849,737 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

