Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 42,710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

