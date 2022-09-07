NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

