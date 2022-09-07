NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.