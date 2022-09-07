Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Noah has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $907.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Noah by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

