Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.94.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Noah has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $907.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
See Also
