Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.78

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.78 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 204.80 ($2.47). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.61), with a volume of 9,751 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £192.81 million and a PE ratio of 696.77.

Norcros Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.