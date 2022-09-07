Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

