Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

