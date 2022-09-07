Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Buys 25,250 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$208,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,041,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,553,312.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 96,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$768,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.57 per share, with a total value of C$528,510.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$8.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.49 and a 52-week high of C$15.44.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

About Aura Minerals

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

See Also

