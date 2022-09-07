Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.