Novo (NOVO) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Novo has a total market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 996.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Novo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.