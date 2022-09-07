NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

