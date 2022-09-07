NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.02 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $108.02 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.