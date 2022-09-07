Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $17,274.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016155 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
