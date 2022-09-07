Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.81 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and $49.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093946 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

