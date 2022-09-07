Obyte Hits Market Cap of $12.33 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.02 or 0.00079454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $7,876.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
