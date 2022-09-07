Octopus Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36,517.01 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $36,517.01 and approximately $35,122.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

