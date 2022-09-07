Octopus Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36,942.12 and approximately $31,909.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

