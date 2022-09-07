Offshift Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $71,037.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,888.79 or 0.99786665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00063555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00024131 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

