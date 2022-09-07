OKB Hits One Day Volume of $25.13 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $13.83 or 0.00072418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $830.01 million and $25.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

