Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Olin worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 1.3 %

Olin Announces Dividend

OLN stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

