Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after buying an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

