Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.30 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

