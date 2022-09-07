Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

