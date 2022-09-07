Omni (OMNI) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009431 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00292214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 563,054 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.