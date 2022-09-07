OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $2.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

