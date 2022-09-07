OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneMain Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OMF opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

