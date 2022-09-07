Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,408.00

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $10,408.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.