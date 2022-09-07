Opium Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $746,817.56 and approximately $59,549.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

