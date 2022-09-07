Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $42,733,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $21,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $21,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $13,486,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

