Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,656 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

