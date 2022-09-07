Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Inogen by 10.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $632.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.