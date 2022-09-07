Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.60 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.