Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marqeta by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 274,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $18,911,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.7 %

MQ opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

