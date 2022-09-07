Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

JEF stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

