Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

