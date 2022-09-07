Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period.
AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance
Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.