Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,511 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

