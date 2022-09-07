Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

