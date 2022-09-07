Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,644,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

