Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,682,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $973.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.