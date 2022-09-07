Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

