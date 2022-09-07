Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $339,000 in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cellectis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $9,390,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

